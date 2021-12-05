I’ve attended 150 funerals for strangers; I’m fascinated by death and go to four a month.

I’ve been to 150 funerals of strangers – I’m fascinated by death and go to four every month.

JEANE TREND-HILL, 55, is a London-based actress, artist, and photographer.

She explains why she goes to funerals for people she has never met to Fabulous Magazine.

“I watched as the coffin disintegrated through the viewing hole at the crematorium.”

I didn’t recognize the woman inside, but I felt at ease – and honored to be there for her.

I’ve always been fascinated by death, and in the last ten years, I’ve attended 150 funerals of strangers, mostly for people who didn’t have anyone to attend.

When my beloved father Joe died from a lung condition at the age of 56 in 1980, I was only 14 years old.

I assisted my mother Mary in planning the funeral to relieve some of her stress.

I considered becoming an undertaker when I was in school, but I ended up going on a trip instead, and when I returned, I started working for the government.

Mum died of cancer two years later, when I was 20, at the age of 57.

I threw myself into planning her funeral, feeling lost.

As more members of my family died over the years, relatives would ask me to assist them, and I became quite comfortable in cemeteries and crematoriums.

In my spare time, I began sketching and photographing cemeteries.

There, I felt close to my parents.

I’d go around looking at gravestones and imagining who the people were.

I’m quite spiritual, and I like to believe that after we die, there’s something waiting for us.

Beautiful, grand Victorian cemeteries, such as Highgate and Kensal Green in London, were among my favorites.

I loved the angel statues, crosses, imposing mausoleums, and catacombs and would spend hours there, even cleaning up graves and bringing flowers to lay at the headstones when they looked messy.

I continued to photograph and sketch in my spare time over the years, and I became acquainted with the cemetery employees.

In 2009, I was asked by the local council to unveil some stolen plaques from the grave of Arthur Beresford Pite, a Victorian architect who I was interested in.

For the ceremony, I chose to wear a Victorian mourning gown that I’d purchased online from America for around £150, and it was covered by the local press.

Later that year, a member of staff at Islington and St Pancras Cemetery asked if I’d like to attend a funeral where the deceased had no one to attend.

It was strange, but I agreed because it broke my heart to think that the person would be alone…

