I’ve been chastised for giving my six-year-old son Barbies as Christmas presents, but he adores them – people need to chill out.

YOU CAN’T FORCE YOUR CHILDREN TO LIKE ANYTHING, especially when it comes to toys, as I’ve learned the hard way.

Caitlin Fladager, a mother of two, is taking a different approach this Christmas than buying her six-year-old son stereotypical “masculine” toys like Power Rangers and Lego.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver responded to trolls who mocked her for allowing her son Jack to play with Barbies earlier this month.

“My kids get what makes them happy for Christmas,” she said while filming herself wrapping up his new doll.

“They aren’t getting what society thinks they should.”

The mum mimed along to a Friends quote in which Rachel Green says, “Okay see, now what I just heard… blah blah blah, blah blah blah, blah blah blah.”

“When someone tells me I shouldn’t give my son the Barbies he wants for Christmas because he’s a boy,” Caitlin added, mocking the criticism she frequently receives.

Caitlin’s 587,000 Instagram followers, unsurprisingly, reacted positively to the video.

“Kids can play with any toy that makes them happy,” one responded. “My daughter prefers cars.”

“Give him those Barbies!! Why deny him happiness?” someone else said.

“You go, mama!”

“My son has a unicorn stuffed animal that his sister gave him and he loves it, and the last time I took him to the store, he saw a unicorn and wanted it, and some old man said no you don’t want that’s for girls,” a third wrote.

“So I went to the store and bought a unicorn in every color they had!”

Caitlin received similar criticism in July when she took Jack to the salon with her to get his nails done.

“He was so excited and couldn’t wait for his appointment,” the mother said in a viral TikTok video.

“He chose blue and green as his two favorite colors.”

“He was so excited to show his daddy his painted nails,” Caitlin wrote in response to a troll who said he “needs a father figure ASAP.”

Caitlin became pregnant at the age of 18 with her high school sweetheart Noah, and the couple now has two children, Adriana and Jack.

