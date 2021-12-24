‘I’ve Been Getting So Many Questions,’ Alexa PenaVega says of her lip-blushing procedure.

Alex PeneVega documented her lip brushing procedure on Instagram for her 1.6 million followers on Thursday, December 23.

“I’ve been getting so many questions about ‘lip blushing’ (tattooing),” the 33-year-old actress wrote in the video’s caption.

“So I figured I’d show you a little bit of it.”

I was warned it would be excruciatingly painful, but it was actually quite pleasant.”

A cosmetic tattoo artist is seen depositing pigment onto the actress’s lips in the video.

As the masked expert works the tattoo gun over her pout, the Spy Kids star doesn’t even flinch.

“It’s a tattoo in the literal sense.”

“On my lips, however,” she continued.

“Some people lose pigment in their lips as they grow older.”

So I went ahead and did it.

This isn’t a waste of time.

There is no plumping going on here.

It’s as simple as restoring color to your lips.”

Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) shared this post on Twitter.

