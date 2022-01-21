‘I’ve been in love with Elliot for many a year,’ Mariska Hargitay says of Olivia on Law & Order.

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit have confirmed that their relationship is over after a long will-they-won’t-they saga, according to show star Mariska Hargitay.

“[On the show], we’re] trying to figure out what to do.”

On the Tuesday, January 18 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hargitay, 57, admitted about the two characters, noting that Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is now available after the death of his wife (Isabel Gillies).

“However, Olivia Benson is hurt! He abandoned me for ten years!”

She’s terrified.”

“The energy is there,” she added at the time.

Olivia has been in love with him for a long time, and I believe we are slowly returning to it, but I want to give him the time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler.”

The California native squealed after host Drew Barrymore said the earth would “shake” when the two characters finally got together after 25 years of teasing.

Benson and Stabler had a platonic relationship when SVU premiered in September 1999, as they worked together as detectives in New York City.

Many fans, on the other hand, were hoping for something more between the two.

Meloni, 60, left the show after season 12, which aired in 2011, despite the fact that the former costars costarred on SVU for more than a decade.

He made a surprise cameo on SVU in April 2021, introducing Stabler’s spinoff, Law and Order: Organized Crime.

Meloni and Hargitay made headlines after their return to the LandO television universe in August 2021, when they shared steamy BTS footage of the pair looking like they were about to lock lips.

“(hashtag)rehearsing what @Mariska?” he captioned the picture.

“Are you blushing? It’s getting hot in here,” the Lake Placid actress replied, adding a fire emoji. She’s been married to Peter Hermann since 2004.

Benson and Stabler’s relationship heated up again a few months later.

