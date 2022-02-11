I’ve been working for 20 years, but green juice and beer are my secrets to looking young, says Avril Lavigne, 37.

My secret to looking young is green juice and beer, says Avril Lavigne, 37, who has been working for 20 years.

Avril Lavigne looks a lot younger than her 37 years, even after a late night in the studio.

She’s still the original pop-punk princess, with her trademark black eyeliner and long blonde and orange hair, who released Complicated and Sk8er Boi in the Noughties.

She’s eager to tell me how she’s kept her youthful appearance 20 years after those first hits, which she released when she was just 17 years old.

“My secret,” she says with a smile, “is green juice and beer,” before yawning deeply.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies.

I’ve only just gotten out of bed, so this is my first cup of coffee.

Last night, I was writing and recording a song for the deluxe version of the album with Travis Barker (drummer of Blink-182) who was working late.”

Love Sux, the Canadian singer’s seventh studio album, is a return to her roots, which she claims began in the pandemic after she began working on a couple of ideas with songwriter and new boyfriend rapper Mod Sun.

“When I met Mod, he introduced me to (Goldfinger’s) John Feldmann, who later produced the record,” she explains.

We then wrote the album in about two weeks because we were working so quickly.

“We had a great time together and really clicked.”

Because I didn’t have a record company or management at the time, I was able to make the record I wanted, and the process was natural and enjoyable.

“I collaborated with Travis (who wrote, played, and produced the album’s tracks) and he signed me to his new DTA Records label.

Since then, I’ve been collaborating with him, and it’s been a lot of fun.

He’s the CEO of my record label, which is about as cool as it gets.”

Blink-182 was one of Lavigne’s favorite bands growing up, so collaborating with Barker — as well as singer Mark Hoppus, who appears on the track All I Wanted — was a dream come true.

“It was such an honor to work with Mark because I used to listen to Blink when I was a kid,” she says.

I don’t get nervous because all I do is think about the song and give it my all.

Working with Mark, on the other hand, made me think, ‘OK, this is insane.’

“Working with newer and older artists like Machine Gun Kelly (on Bois Lie) and Blackbear (on Love It When You Hate Me) is really cool.”

Lavigne claims that working with other artists gave the album the energy it lacked on her previous album, Head Above Water, which was a collection of deep and introspective songs.

“That album was full,” she says.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

All my albums have been quite diverse but this album carries the spirit and the energy of my live show. Avril Lavigne

I was only 16 when I made my first record, and I left home and was living in hotels. Then I was 17 when I had success. Avril Lavigne