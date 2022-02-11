I’ve had a 50-year love affair with 50,000 balloons, and it feels like heaven when I kiss one.

ONE man says seeing a “beautiful balloon” makes his heart flutter, and he’s opening up about his 50-year love affair with the colorful latex.

Julius appeared on TLC’s My Strange Addiction to talk about his love of balloons and his sexual obsession with them.

The “beautiful, soft, smooth, delicate” balloons have become “his sexual love” according to the man in the episode.

He said, “I’ll hug it and kiss it, and it’ll be like being in heaven.”

Julius claims to have a special “connection” to each of the 50,000 balloons he has in his house.

Julius, like most people, claims to have favorites and compares himself to a “guy who prefers blondes or brunettes.” He also claims to sleep every night in a room full of toys.

“I know balloons aren’t alive,” Julius explained, “but sometimes I wonder if it’s my love for them that makes them come to life.”

Julius claims that his love affair began when he was four years old and was in the hospital.

His mother surprised Julius with a blue balloon.

Later that night, a nurse popped the balloon, and Julius cried himself to sleep.

He’s been “devastated” by the sound of a balloon popping ever since.

According to the episode, people who have a sexual fetish for balloons are known as “looners.”

The looner group, according to Julius, has two members.

“You have your poppers, who are aroused by popping balloons, and you have your non-poppers,” he explained.

“I’m not a popper,” says the narrator.

Julius claims that if he believes a balloon is about to pop, he “rescues” it.

“I’ll go to car dealerships and perform a ‘balloon rescue,'” he explained.

“I feel like I’m giving them a second chance.”

Julius does have a human wife, but we never hear from her during his episode.

He claims that his wife finds it odd but accepts it.

People should not pass judgment on the 62-year-old’s sexual preferences, he says.

“There is nothing wrong with having a soft spot for balloons.

It’s not dangerous, and it’s not causing any harm to anyone.”

