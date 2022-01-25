I’ve made £7,000 on eBay by selling old junk – here are six fail-safe tips for making quick cash, plus why listing on a Sunday is crucial.

I’ve made £7,000 on eBay by selling old junk – six fail-safe tips for making quick cash, and why listing on a Sunday is crucial.

A DAD who has made over £7,000 on eBay in the last five years has revealed how you can make thousands of pounds from your unwanted items.

Jamie Irwin, 31, from Northampton, has been selling his unwanted items on the marketplace with his brother since he was 13 years old, and the two have amassed a tidy sum of £7,000 in that time.

Jamie’s strict selling routine nowadays, when he’s not busy running his own business, Straight Up Search, entails taking a household inventory every few months, leaving him with a number of electronics that haven’t been used in a long time.

He then intends to sell each of these items for at least £25 each.

Jamie has made money from a variety of sources, including a Guardians of the Galaxy collectible comic that he bought for £150 a few years ago and later resold for £280 after noticing an uptrend in this area of niche collectibles.

“Over the last 5 years, eBay has helped me make around £7,000, which as you can imagine has made a big difference,” Jamie tells Fabulous exclusively.

Here, he shares his best tips and tricks for making the most money on the auction site…

To attract buyers, you must first establish a positive reputation as a seller and increase your star rating.

One method is to send the goods out as quickly as possible.

To avoid keeping your buyer waiting, get the package ready to go the next day as soon as you receive payment.

You’re up against Amazon, which can deliver next day, so if you’re quick off the mark, you’ll be more likely to attract repeat customers.

Also, if you’re sending something, make sure the packaging isn’t tatty and, if possible, use a new box.

Personal touches, such as a handwritten note thanking them for their business, go a long way, and I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback as a result.

I always check to see what keywords are being used in other listings, so if I’m selling an antique Cartier watch, I’ll go to eBay and see what listings come up first.

The items with the longest and most descriptive titles always appear at the top of the search results; this is because the better your key words, the higher up your listing will be placed.

In the listing title, you have 70 characters to work with, so make the most of that real estate, as I like to call it.

Check to see if your description is…

