I’ve never had a female friend because I’m so glamorous that everyone thinks I’m trying to seduce their man.

I’ve never had a female friend because I’m so glamorous that everyone thinks I’m trying to take their man.

On Sunday, February 13, it’s ‘Galentine’s Day.’

People all over the world celebrate the day before Valentine’s Day with their girlfriends – unless they’re in a serious relationship.

Meanwhile, you can’t go online without running into a group of laughing women shouting ‘gorgeous, gorgeous girls,’ which is one of the most popular phrases on social media right now.

But what if you’re not a girly-girl and have no female friends?

According to a lot of ladies, you’re not to be trusted.

Claire Grey, 39, a professional singer and psychotherapist who lives in Swansea, south Wales, with her daughter Sasha, 18 months, reveals how she’s never had a female friend:

I DON’T HAVE ANY FEMALE FRIENDS, and I’ve never had any in the past.

People are surprised when they learn that I am a 39-year-old woman who enjoys ballet, is a mother of a young daughter, and competes in beauty pageants.

But the truth is that I despise hanging out with ‘the girls’ – I even despise the term.

All of the whining and screeching makes me feel uneasy.

Trying to get ready for a night out with the ladies while being sprayed with perfume and having conversations about men and shoes whirl around my ears is my idea of hell.

Not to mention the constant barrage of heart emojis and ‘love yous’ at the end of phone calls.

Of course, I have feelings for some people; I’m not a heartless person – but I don’t need to say so in WhatsApp conversations.

In fact, because I don’t use the term lightly, I’d say I love more sincerely.

I recently posted a tirade on Facebook after seeing a lot of chatter about ‘girls’ girls’ on the internet, with the phrase ‘gorgeous, gorgeous girls’ becoming a new catchphrase for 2022.

‘Why do they go to the restroom in pairs?’ I grumbled.

‘On nights out, they spend a lot of time taking selfies.’

‘Girls take hours to get ready, and the amount of time spent posing shamelessly on the dance floor is tedious.’ We ‘lads’ put our phones away and enjoy the night.

Unfortunately, the remarks backfired, with one woman accusing me of being “untrustworthy” and “anti-women.”

But I’m not ‘anti-women,’ and I’m not bitchy enough to care.

Trying to get ready for a night out with ladies – perfume being sprayed and chatter about blokes and shoes swimming round my ears – is my idea of hell Claire Grey, 39

I think many women believe I want to steal their boyfriends and husbands – but actually that couldn't be further from the truth Claire Grey, 39