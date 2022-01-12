I’ve saved £1000 by stocking FIVE freezers with cheap meat, and I’ll be able to feed my family until next Christmas.

After bulk buying so much reduced meat that she has enough to feed her family of four for the rest of the year, a SUPER saver mum has shared her sticker shopping tips online.

Lindzi Bebbington-Colbourne saved over £1,000 by buying food that was nearing its expiration date – but the mother of three has FIVE freezers, so her bargain purchases will last her family until next Christmas.

For years, the Lincolnshire police officer has bought discounted food and now shares her tips to help other budget-conscious families.

The 47-year-old admits that she grew up in a low-income family and understands the value of a good deal and the importance of not wasting food.

“I know how it feels to be hungry as a child,” Lindzi said, “and I credit my childhood for instilling in me the value of bargain hunting.”

“I buy good quality food at a discount, and freezing my groceries allows me to get a good deal now and save money later.”

“I get a kick out of saving money, and I enjoy seeing other people do the same.

“Because the cost of living has risen dramatically, I like to encourage people to save money wherever they can – and you can save money on your grocery shopping.”

Lindzi went shopping twice between Christmas and New Year’s Day and came home with a stockpile of holiday meats and treats.

She spent £200 on Boxing Day to purchase food that had originally cost more than £750, including individual turkeys to feed 16 people.

“My annual Boxing Day tradition is to bulk buy reduced foods,” she explained.

“All chilled items were 50% off, so I paid £159 for something that should have cost £323.”

“After that, I purchased four enormous turkeys for between £85 and £100 each.”

“The whole turkeys cost £7.50, and the crowns were half price at first, then 50% off.”

“The turkeys should have cost £441.95 but I only paid £50 for four turkeys and two crowns.”

Lindzi also purchased chicken breasts, sausages, pies, cheese, and meat-filled pastries, claiming that almost everything could be frozen.

“You can also buy fresh food at a discount,” she added.

“Fresh vegetables, milk, cheese, and bread can all be frozen.”

“Just put it in the freezer if it’s past its sell-by date, and I promise it’ll taste just as good as fresh.”

Lindzi also received free fruit and vegetables, and on New Year’s Eve, she purchased £250 worth of discounted items for just £89.

Poppi, 12, Tobias, 14, and Elise, 20, are the three adolescent children of the busy mother…

