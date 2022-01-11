I’ve saved £20,000 by living on a BOAT – I have to pee in a porta-potty and it’s cold, but it’s worth it.

Living on a BOAT has saved me £20,000 – I have to pee in a potty and it’s freezing, but it’s worth it.

Since moving into a narrowboat, a woman has saved more than £20,000 on bills and rent.

Elizabeth Earle, 33, paid £3,800 for her Leviathan narrowboat in 2019 and has since spent an additional £12,000 on renovations and decor over the past two years.

The Nuneaton, Warwickshire-based author and illustrator traded her one-bed attic flat for a 32-foot canal boat to live the life she’d only ever read about in books.

She saves £10,344 per year on bills thanks to her frugal lifestyle.

“I grew up reading Lord of the Rings and the Chronicles of Narnia, and I grew up in a village, so I’ve always been fascinated by that fantastical life,” she explained.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of living on a boat, traveling to new places, meeting new people, and bringing your home with you.”

It felt like complete liberation.

“I’m not obligated to pay rent or to work for an inconsiderate boss.”

“I’ve gone from paying £1200 a month in rent, gas, and electric to only £254 a month on the boat.”

“My marina spot at Mancetter costs £120 a month, but it includes use of the facilities, which has been particularly useful during the winter when I’ve been unable to get hot showers due to a lack of gas and hot water.

“I pay £96 a month for my boating license, £10 a month for boat insurance, and £100 for Canal and River Trust tax.”

“I cook on a camp stove and keep warm with my log burner.”

“You have to make a lot of sacrifices, such as using a porta-potty and dealing with condensation, but it’s all worth it when you wake up to the beautiful countryside in the morning.”

“It’s amazing how much money you can save if you don’t have to pay rent or a mortgage.”

That money is reinvested in my own life, property, and future.”

Elizabeth has since added her own personal touches after hiring workers to install the boat’s interior.

“I want the boat to have that Edwardian cooky feel,” she explained.

I spent six months swimming with sharks, visiting shipwrecks, and scuba diving in the South Atlantic.”

“Leviathan is only 32 feet long, but I couldn’t bear leaving my books behind,” she explained.

I’m surrounded by the books that motivated me to pursue this path, and…

