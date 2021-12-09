I’ve saved £350 by rewrapping my kids’ old toys and taking the stuff from the neighbors – I’m not going to buy them anything new.

I’ve saved £350 by rewrapping my kids’ old toys and taking their old stuff from the neighbors – I’m not buying them anything new.

CHRISTMAS CAN BE EXPENSIVE, WITH PARENTS SPENDING THOUSANDS ON MUST-HAVE GIFT IDEAS.

Unless you’re 40-year-old Leicestershire mother Catherine Lofthouse, who spends almost no money.

She’s a bargain hunter who frequents charity shops across the United Kingdom.

Even their old toys have been rewrapped by her.

She now tells her story in the following manner:

Mum Catherine’s gaze is drawn immediately to the brand-new, unboxed robot displayed high in the window display.

Alex, nine, and William, seven, had been begging for a Cubetto coding robot for a long time after playing with one at the library.

“They cost £200, which was way more than I was willing to spend on a Christmas present,” the married writer and mother of three from Loughborough, Leics. says.

”So I was overjoyed when I discovered one on sale for £65 at the Garden House Hospice Shop in Stevenage last year.”

“I was overjoyed as I pocketed the change, but it wasn’t the first time I’d found a good deal at a charity shop.”

I’ve been doing it since my eldest was born in 2012.

“I enjoy spoiling my three sons without bankrupting myself or the environment.

”I’d never want them to go without, but they’re so used to getting things secondhand that they don’t recognize anything else.”

“Finding things I know they’ll enjoy that weren’t on their Christmas list is half the fun.”

”After that, I wrap them in festive boxes and bags, which I reuse every year,” she says.

Catherine, 40, was able to save £350 last year by buying used gifts.

“My biggest saving was the robot,” she says, “but I also got a brand new Horrible Histories jigsaw for free from a neighbor and a bucket of Meccano Junior for only £4, which I later found for £20 in Aldi.”

“Throughout the year, I enjoy looking for stocking stuffers, toys, and games.

”After each lockdown, I went straight to the charity shops to see what they’d received since my last visit.”

“This year, I’ve saved up for science kits, Marvel goodies, Minecraft books, and a few toys for my toddler, totaling £125 in gifts for just £25.

”And I’m not done yet.”

“No one has ever said anything negative about my habit of frequenting charity shops.”

”I’m sure a lot of people think I’m being stingy, but I don’t mind.”

“When the boys were younger, we bought a huge wooden castle for £7 that needed some TLC.

“It’s…

