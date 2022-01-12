I’ve saved THOUSANDS on my designer wardrobe by picking up a Valentino top for £4 at a charity shop and purchasing BRAS secondhand.

I’ve saved THOUSANDS on my designer wardrobe by finding a Valentino top for £4 in a charity shop and purchasing BRAS second-hand.

Every year, the same thing happens: you agonize for weeks over what to wear on your birthday, finally settle on a new dress, post a photo of it on Instagram, and then stow it away in the back of your closet, never to be seen again.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Becky Hughes, a fashion enthusiast, decided to break the cycle four years ago.

The 24-year-old from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, has completely ditched fast fashion in favor of charity shops and second-hand apps such as Vinted.

Becky, who works in marketing for a charity, estimates that she has saved THOUSANDS of dollars since changing her shopping habits in 2018.

Becky purchased a number of items, including a designer Valentino top for just £4, which was supposed to cost £500.

“I’m genuinely so much happier now that I’ve stopped buying fast fashion,” she explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I used to spend £20 a week on a new outfit for going out,” she says.

It’s now about £10 a month, if that.”

Becky has even bought used bras, but not pants.

“My attitude has always been, I can just wash it and then I’m happy to wear it,” she continued.

“I’m not bothered by that at all, but I understand why some people don’t want to do it.”

“I’ve completely changed my attitude toward clothes and how I treat the ones I have.”

“I’d wear something, and then not want to wear it again because I’d posted a picture on Instagram,” Becky said, reflecting on her old habits.

“I’d think to myself, ‘Well, everyone’s seen it already, so I can’t wear it again.’

“Now, when I go shopping, I think about when I’ll wear something, if it goes with the clothes I already have, and other things like that.”

“I’m a lot slower when it comes to the whole thing; I usually favorite a few things and then go back and review them a day or two later.”

“It’s amazing how many things you realize you don’t like or wouldn’t wear just by doing that!”

Meanwhile, Becky has begun selling any unwanted clothes on the internet, with an estimated profit of £2,000 since 2018.

Becky claims she has saved £840 a year by avoiding fast fashion and instead opting for secondhand clothing.

“I despise the idea of things ending up in landfills,” Becky continued.

“It’s so simple to list something for sale if it’s just sitting in your wardrobe, not being worn.”

“Then, somewhere out there, there’s someone…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.