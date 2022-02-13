I’ve spent over £100k on my bum, and I want it to be the biggest in the world, but I’m having trouble getting dates because men are afraid of me.

A MODEL has spent over £100,000 on her bum in order to realize her ambition of having the world’s largest bum.

Natasha Crown, a Swedish model, has had six total bum lifts because “the bigger the booty, the better.”

Despite the fact that she loves her body, she has difficulty finding love because her “body shape and personality scares men.”

“I want the world’s biggest bum,” she says.

The bigger the booty, the better in my opinion.

“My big bum has made me famous.

“It’s been seven years since my last relationship.

People seem to be afraid of me because I am quite extreme.

“For men, it’s frightening.”

“You have my personality, my body, and everything else on top of that.”

It’s out of this world.

” he says.

Natasha had her first bum lift at the age of 20.

“It was a Brazillina butlift,” she explains, “and I’ll be getting my sixth soon.”

“Surgery cost me about $150.”

“I’ve had five operations on my buttocks, with a sixth scheduled for January 2022.”

Natasha’s ambition to have the world’s largest bum began when she first began working out at the gym.

“I began working out at the gym, and then I got the idea to pump my ass,” she explains.

After that, I began my journey.

“It’s always better to go bigger.

“I’m hoping to meet someone someday.”

