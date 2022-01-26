Ivory Aquino is a character in the film Ivory.

Ivory Aquino is a fictional character.

Ivory Aquino was cast as Batgirl by HBO Max on January 25, 2022.

Batgirl is the most recent DC Comics-based feature film, with a release date set for 2022.

Ivory Aquino is a Filipina-American actress who starred in the 2017 miniseries When We Rise as Cecilia Chung.

Aquino was recently cast as Batgirl alongside actress Leslie Grace in HBO Max’s newest feature film.

Both have made history by appearing in the first live-action feature film based on a trans character in the DC Comics universe.

Lingua Franca, Lapsis, and Alien Uprising were among her other projects.

Aquino attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

The actress is a Filipina who was born in the Philippines.

Because Aquino is a newer actor, little information about him is available to the general public.

Grace accidentally leaked news of Aquino’s Batgirl casting online earlier this month when she shared an Instagram story of the two on set.

Grace appears to have tagged Aquino in the post, implying that she is Yeoh.

Aquino is also known for her role in the Netflix true crime series When They See Us.

Some DC Comics fans took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for Aquino’s role in the new film.

“WOOO Congrats to Ivory Aquino for being cast as the first trans character in a DC Comics feature film!!! HBO Max has me hooked once again with the upcoming Batgirl,” one user wrote.

WOOO FILIPINO AMERICAN AS WELL!”

“F*** Yeah! This makes me happy to see,” another fan wrote.

Aquino’s casting is just one of many efforts by Hollywood filmmakers to increase representation of LBGTQIA(plus) people.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.