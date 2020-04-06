J Balvin’s Best Fashion Moments Prove He’s Not Afraid to Be Bold

It’s J Balvin‘s world and we’re just living in it.

The 34-year-old reggaetonero recently released his vibrant and lively album Colores, which is the kind of upbeat and energetic music we need with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the “Blanco” singer isn’t just slaying it in the music department.

He’s proved time and time again that he’s a force in the fashion world with his vivid, audacious and quirky style. And like Bad Bunny, who he frequently collaborates with, J Balvin isn’t afraid to take risks or push things over the edge with his ensembles.

Case in point? All eyes were on the Oasis singer when he attended Paris Fashion Week Men’s last summer.

He made the street his runway, as he donned colossal coats and in-your-face pants that he paired with equally eye-catching tops. Moreover, accessories played a big role with his ‘fits considering he rocked embroidered berets, a coveted Dior saddle bag and unique sunglasses.

Even when he’s on the stage, he uses his clothes as a form of expression. Take for example his rainbow-colored suits during Coachella 2019. He lit up the stage in bright and bold jackets, shorts and shirts that looked straight out of an animated movie.

It wasn’t just a concert, it was also a full-on fashion fantasy.

As he previously said in a sit-down interview with Louis Vuitton, “It takes personality to rock colors. I try to be out of my comfort zone.”

We’re only scratching the surface here. To see J Balvin’s fiery outfits over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

We can’t wait to see what ensemble the Colombian singer rocks next.