J-Hope, a member of BTS, has been having’some difficulties’ working on solo music recently.

J-Hope of BTS has been having’some difficulties’ working on solo music recently.

With Jin’s “Super Tuna” and V’s “Christmas Tree,” some ARMYs are wondering when BTS’ J-Hope will release more solo music.

While he’s had “some difficulties” recently, the musician insists that he’s always working on solo music.

J-Hope (real name Jung Hoseok) is a chart-topping solo artist who has appeared in BTS songs such as “Outro: Tear,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.”

This artist’s mixtape Hope World was released in 2018, and it broke a few records as well as trended on Twitter.

“J-Hope has set another record with ‘Daydream’ [from Hope World], with the music video reaching 12,181,987 views in just 24 hours, making it one of the fastest Korean solo artists MVs to reach the 10 million views,” according to Jazminemedia.

J-Hope works on BTS’ music with RM and Suga on occasion.

Some ARMYs are wondering when this rapper’s next mixtape will drop because he’s “always” working on solo music.

Although the artist stated that he is “always working on something,” there is no set premiere date.

J-Hope said in an interview with GQ Magazine, “I had some struggles recently.”

“I, too, went through a funk.

In some ways, I’d hit my limit.

I couldn’t figure out how I was going to get through it, so I decided to start over.”

“So yes, I’m working on something completely new,” he continued, “with the desire to create something truly and uniquely mine as soon as possible.”

“I even set a time limit for myself.”

The members of BTS have been extremely busy, appearing in several YouTube segments in conjunction with their appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

During the American Music Awards in 2021, they performed “My Universe” with Chris Martin and Coldplay.

J-Hope danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse in “Butter” with Jimin and Jungkook as well.

J-Hope’s track with Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” has over 120 million Spotify plays, making it one of his most recent solo projects (aside from “Outro: Ego” from Map of the Soul: 7)

This song was also performed by all seven BTS members at the Festa Muster Sowoozoo Concert 2021.

Suga, who performs solo music under the stage name Agust D RM and was even featured on Lil Nas X’s “Old…

