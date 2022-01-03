J-Hope is “gradually” working on new music, according to BTS.

J-Hope’s mixtape Hope World was released in 2018.

BTS fans have been anticipating the rapper’s next mixtape release since it was released.

BTS’ J-Hope revealed in an interview with Vogue Korea that he is “gradually” working on new solo music.

While J-Hope’s solo work has been well received, the BTS member admitted that working on his new music has taken longer.

J-Hope admitted that he had some setbacks in his interview with Vogue Korea, saying:

“I first became interested in music through dancing, and I still require assistance in this area.”

I recently faced a dilemma after meeting with various producers to share my music and receive feedback.

I lost confidence when I realized the musical direction I’d chosen was difficult.

I’m eager to get past this stumbling block, but progress has been slow, and I’m embarrassed about it.

“Is this my limit?” I couldn’t help but wonder, but I’m working my way through it.”

J-Hope is known by BTS fans for his charismatic stage presence and dance ability, in addition to his role as a rapper in the group.

While speaking with Vogue Korea, the BTS member discussed his love of dance.

“When I walk into that room, a flood of memories, past emotions, and a sense of responsibility rise to the surface.

J-Hope continued, “I’m also reminded of who I used to be.”

Instead of working overtime to perfect his skill, the BTS member says he dances “enough to keep it enjoyable.”

“I’ll be dancing to that day, absorbing the vibe and rhythm in my body,” he continued.

That is how I maintain my concentration.

To be honest, I don’t have the same amount of time to practice as I used to.

I used to be obsessed with dancing… Now, I just do enough to keep it fun, and if I feel like I need to practice more, I’ll do so.

As a result, the length of time I practice changes.”

