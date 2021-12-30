J-Hope of BTS confirms he likes Toothless from ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ in an Instagram post.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all recently started their own Instagram accounts, with BTS’ J-Hope even showing off some of his favorite stuffed animals to the ARMYs.

Here’s what we know about the rapper behind “Outro: Ego” and some of his most recent Instagram posts.

You’re his hope, and he’s yours.

J-Hope is the only BTS member with an ARMY-themed username, despite the fact that all seven members of this K-pop group have their own Instagram accounts.

@uarmyhope is J-Hope’s Instagram username.

The name “Hope” is derived from the rapper’s stage name, J-Hope, and his real name, Jung Hoseok.

This username can be read as both “you are my hope” and “ARMY,” according to one Twitter user, giving the Instagram account a special meaning for followers.

J-Hope has posted several pictures that match his polaroid theme since the site’s inception.

BTS members have been sharing unique photos and videos with fans since establishing their own Instagram accounts.

This included a story about V’s dog, Yeontan.

RM shared photos from his “Namjooning” in New York City.

J-Hope shared some photos from his home in South Korea after his trip to Hawaii.

The first image was of a plush Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon wearing a Christmas headband.

This artist was dressed in black and green and holding his Toothless plush in the second photograph.

“Holiday Toothless,” J-Hope captioned this Instagram post, which received more than 9 million likes.

“Have a drink with me on Christmas Eve,” Jin commented on the post, also getting into the holiday spirit, according to a translation.

J-Hope also posted photos of the Christmas-themed headband on stuffed animals.

According to a translation, he captioned one post “holiday dog,” which featured a white dog wearing the green accessory.

ARMYs liked the photos so much that they received over 7 million likes.

Naturally, BTS members mentioned a few of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters, with some even doing voiceovers during one Bangtan Bomb.

Suga played Woody from the Disney-Pixar classic Toy Story, while J-Hope voiced a sloth from Disney’s animated film Zootopia.

According to Teen Vogue, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paul Nicholls’ fantasy rom-com If Only is one of J-Hope’s favorite films.

“He’s been saving the second season of the K-drama Kingdom, which recently premiered on Netflix, for some future…,” the website reported.

