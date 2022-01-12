J-Hope of BTS tried carrying a reusable mug around to reduce waste: ‘It Was Hard.’

J-Hope from BTS tried to reduce waste by carrying a reusable mug: ‘It Was Hard.’

J-Hope and the members of BTS are constantly touring and performing in new cities.

As an outspoken coffee drinker, it’s understandable that J-Hope would try to cut down on waste by carrying around a reusable mug.

Here’s what we know about the man behind “Chicken Noodle Soup” and some of his green initiatives.

Your hope is in him, and his hope is in you.

J-Hope (real name Jung Hoseok) is a BTS rapper who has contributed to songs such as “Life Goes On,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Butter,” among others.

J-Hope contributed to the creation of Be (Deluxe Edition) songs like “Fly To My Room,” “Blue and Grey,” and “Dis-ease,” according to BTS Fandom.

J-Hope is also a solo artist, as evidenced by his chart-topping 2018 mixtape Hope World.

J-Hope is well-known for his activism, as are the other BTS members.

For their “Love Myself” campaign, the K-pop group collaborated with UNICEF, later donating to the Black Lives Matter movement.

J-Hope was given the moniker “Sunshine” by BTS for a reason.

During a concert, the musician gave his bag to an ARMY.

J-Hope “donated over (dollar)90,000 to ChildFund Korea in honor of South Korea’s Children’s Day,” according to Billboard.

J-Hope mentioned eco-conscious acts he incorporated into his daily life when asked what new habit he is trying to adopt during an interview with GQ Magazine.

“I tried carrying a reusable mug around to cut down on the amount of disposable items I use, but it was difficult,” J-Hope said.

“I’m focusing on the small things first, like properly sorting my trash and recycling.”

J-Hope is constantly experimenting with new music, in addition to his eco-friendly habits.

One of the first songs to feature Korean, English, and Spanish lyrics was his song “Chicken Noodle Soup” with Becky G.

J-Hope isn’t the only member of BTS who has experimented with carrying reusable items.

Jin revealed that he keeps a utensil in his bag during the boy band’s “7-Second Interview,” which was uploaded to the BangtanTV YouTube channel.

According to a video translation, Jin said, “A spoon is always in my bag.”

“I’m not sure why.

It’s just there because I don’t use it.”

ARMYs’ birthday project for the rapper included planting 1,250 trees, according to the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement, in honor of RM’s love for nature.

They gave the location in South Korea a name…

