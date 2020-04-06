J.K. Rowling says she experienced “all symptoms” from COVID-19

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling has found that she has had “all symptoms” of COVID-19 in the past two weeks – although she hasn’t been tested for it.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The author has shared the news on her Twitter account When she linked to a video that provided advice on how to relieve the virus’ respiratory problems and said that she had followed it on the recommendation of her husband Neil Murray, a doctor. “data-reactid =” 33 “> The author shared this with news her Twitter account when she linked to a video with advice on how to alleviate the respiratory symptoms of the virus and said that she followed it on the recommendation of her husband Neil Murray, a doctor.

She added that she had “fully recovered”.

In this Queens Hospital document, you will learn how to relieve respiratory problems. In the past 2 weeks I have had all symptoms of C19 (which have not been tested yet) and I did so on the advice of the doctor. I have fully recovered and the technology has helped me a lot.https: //t.co/xo8AansUvc via @Youtube – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Last week, Rowling launched Harry Potter at Home, an online hub with entertainment about their books about the boy wizard.

Rowling said her doctor’s husband Neil Murray recommended her treatment. (Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) More

When she started, she said parents, teachers and carers who “work to keep children amused” may need “a little magic”.

The website offers quizzes, puzzles and handicraft videos that claim to banish “boredom”.

For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

