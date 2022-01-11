Jack Alcott, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ was ‘worried’ after shooting the finale, saying, ‘I’m going to be the most hated man in America.’

Dexter: New Blood took viewers on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns, culminating in a shocking conclusion.

Dexter fans hoped and prayed that the revival’s conclusion would be better than the original series’ widely panned finale.

Some fans, however, are pleased, while others are not.

Harrison, played by Jack Alcott, made a big decision in the final episode, and Alcott was a little nervous after shooting it.

The walls were finally closing in on Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood episode 10.

Dexter was arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell by Chief Angela Bishop.

She also told him that she planned to extradite Dexter to Florida, where he would face charges as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Dexter was able to get out of jail by killing Logan, knowing that the death penalty was a very real possibility.

He then told his son to meet him in the woods so that the two of them could leave town.

Harrison, on the other hand, refused to leave with his father after learning that Dexter had murdered Logan.

Instead, Harrison yelled at Dexter, “Open your eyes and look at what you did!” Dexter reminds his son to remove the safety from the rifle and point to his chest, where Harrison shoots and kills him.

In Dexter: New Blood, Jack Alcott portrays Harrison.

The revival is likely the first time viewers have seen Alcott as a young actor at the start of his career.

Fans of Dexter will never forget the man who brought down one of television’s most notorious (and strangely beloved) serial killers.

“After we shot it, I was worried because I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I killed Dexter.’

In an interview with Esquire, Alcott said, “I’m going to be the most despised man in America for at least a week.”

“Because there’s definitely some guilt that comes with killing off one of the coolest TV characters of all time, even though it’s the right ending, the ending the show deserves, the ending the character deserves, the ending the character wants.”

Everything will change after this conversation between father and son on the back of a pickup truck.

Fans of Dexter have strong feelings about how the series ended.

