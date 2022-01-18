Jack Antonoff’s New Year’s Resolution is to release a new Bleachers album, according to Twitter.

Jack Antonoff’s New Year’s Resolution is to release a new Bleachers album, according to his Twitter account.

Jack Antonoff has manifested a new Bleachers album for 2022.

Bleachers fans can expect more announcements and live performances from the “I Wanna Get Better” rock band, who have already appeared on Saturday Night Live.

This band is constantly striving to improve.

With songs like “I Wanna Get Better,” “Don’t Take the Money,” and “Let’s Get Married,” Bleachers gained popularity. In 2021, the band released Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which received millions of Spotify streams.

Antonoff has worked with award-winning artists such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Lorde, in addition to releasing and recording original music.

Antonoff even featured Bruce Springsteen on “Chinatown” as a proud New Jersey native.

“None of us has control,” Antonoff said in a Rolling Stone interview.

“To be a songwriter, you have to pray for it every morning.”

When you’re feeling something, you just can’t seem to get it out of your head.

It’s infuriating.”

“And then you get it, and you work on it forever, forever, forever,” he added.

“It’s like trying to put together a crazy puzzle that you can’t figure out for a year.”

Then one day, while having lunch with a friend, you have an idea that is better than a year’s worth of work in a fraction of a second.”

Antonoff shared exciting news on his social media platform for fans with and without a tomato emoji on their Twitter account.

The musician provided an update on his band Bleachers’ plans for the coming year.

On New Year’s Day, the songwriter tweeted, “I’m putting out a Bleachers album this year.”

The post received over 30,000 likes, and fans responded with a slew of jokes in the comments.

This album doesn’t have a set release date — at least not yet.

Bleachers has already made several exciting announcements this year.

On January 1st,

On September 15, the band performed on Saturday Night Live.

Antonoff also hinted at live performances.

A two-night stay at Boston’s Roadrunner is part of the package.

On the first night, the entire Strange Desire album from 2014 will be performed live.

The entirety of Gone Now is performed on the second night.

The band will perform alongside Wolf Alice at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in June 2022.

