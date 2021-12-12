Jack Harlow attributes his success to his childhood reading of the “Harry Potter” series.

As a kid, Jack Harlow credits his success to reading “Harry Potter” books.

In the past year, Jack Harlow appears to have exploded onto the scene.

Despite his youth, the Kentucky rapper has been working hard since elementary school to launch his career.

When Harlow was in seventh grade, he made his first mixtape.

Throughout the 2010s, the Gen Z rapper continued to build his profile as an MC by releasing mixtapes and other projects.

Harlow made his debut in 2020 with the hit single “What’s Poppin,” and his album That’s What They All Say was released in December 2020.

Harlow gained a new legion of fans a few months later, in the summer of 2021, after collaborating with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X on his hit single “Industry Baby.”

Harlow was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in December 2021 for his contributions to music over the years.

He told a story about how he first realized he had a knack for writing during his acceptance speech.

“I went to an elementary school with a competitive program when I was in second grade,” Harlow recalled.

“You could read a book and then take a quiz on it, and if you passed the quiz, you’d be given a certain number of points, indicating that you had actually read the book.”

The larger and more difficult the book, the more points you received.”

“I read everything I could get my hands on,” he continued.

“I’ve read every Harry Potter book.”

Those Harry Potter books, boy, they’re worth a lot of points.”

Harlow’s love of young adult fantasy books proved to him that he was on the right track by solidifying his love for what he does.

He remembered, “So we get to the end of the school year and there’s a big assembly.”

“Everyone from the school is there; it feels like a packed stadium to me.”

The staff announces the top three students who had read the most, or had been credited the most points for reading, at the end of the assembly.”

“They announce a fifth-grader for third place, and he goes up and receives his trophy.”

Another fifth-grader takes second place and is presented with a trophy.

And they called my name in first place, a second grader.

He boasted, “And I had beaten the entire school.”

“I was victorious by…

