Jackie Chan Wants to Join the Marvel Universe, According to Shang-Chi 2 Director

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the TenRings is currently the highest-grossing film in the United States for 2021, and Marvel fans can expect more from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Cretton will direct the Shang-Chi sequel, and he’s also signed on to develop a Disney(plus) series, it was recently announced.

The director was recently asked by CinemaBlend if there are any actors he would like to see in the Shang-Chi sequel.

“I mean, getting Jackie [Chan] into a movie has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Cretton said.

“Of course,” says the narrator.

Let’s get it out in the open.”

While having Chan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be incredible, the legendary actor hasn’t released a film in the United States in a long time.

In fact, he explained last year in an interview with filmelier.com (via Movie Web) that he “never left America” because he couldn’t “find the right script.” Chan said that the movies he was offered from Hollywood were all cop roles, and now that he’s older (he’s 67), he’s interested in playing more dramatic roles.

“I want to make sure that the audience sees so many different sides of Jackie Chan every year,” he said.

“I’d like people to think of me as an actor who can do action, rather than just as an action star.”

I don’t like to say the same thing over and over.”

Kevin Feige recently teased his upcoming Disney(plus) series, which could be about Cretton’s future with the MCU.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been working on with Destin for Disney(plus).”

Shang-Chi not only had the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had the best opening weekend at the box office.

The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, with a 91 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 320 reviews and a 98 percent audience score after 10,000(plus) reviews, according to ComicBook.com, which rated it 4.5 out of 5 and called it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.”

Tell us in the comments if you want to see Jackie Chan in the MCU!

Disney(plus) is now streaming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi 2 Director Wants Jackie Chan to Join the Marvel Universe