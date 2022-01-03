Jackie Warner of Bravo reveals how an Ambien DUI arrest at gunpoint ‘destroyed my life.’

Jackie Warner of Bravo says her armed arrest for DUI with Ambien ‘destroyed my life.’

Jackie Warner, star of Bravo’s Work Out and Thintervention, described her aggressive DUI arrest after taking Ambien as “extremely traumatic,” prompting her to relocate to New York.

Warner was charged with assaulting a police officer and DUI by TMZ in 2017, but Warner and her attorney quickly dispelled the rumor that she was violent and had taken Ambien.

The story, however, went viral and took on a life of its own.

Warner’s job opportunities vanished, and she revealed for the first time the life-altering impact of the incident.

Warner discussed what happened for the first time on Hot Takes and Deep Dives, as well as the lasting impact it had on her life and career.

“When I was 50, I took an Ambien and woke up handcuffed in jail,” she explained.

“When I was 50, I took an Ambien to fall asleep – I’m not kidding about this.”

It was the end of my life.

It ruined my life completely.

There were so many good things going on in my life.

As a result, I’m unable to sleep.

I’ve never been able to sleep, except when I moved to Ohio and didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Warner recalled having just left a business meeting.

She went on, “And I left there late at night.”

“No alcoholic beverages.”

I wasn’t drinking.

I took my Ambien, which I’d been taking for three years, with no incident that I was aware of.

Now I’m wondering where the hell I was, because when I wake up, I’m being arrested.

I apparently blacked out, got in my car, drove to the 7-Eleven, got some food, got back in my car, and was caught on camera doing it.

So the next day I was on TMZ.

And I was arrested at gunpoint by this dreadful cop.

I was, after all, behind the wheel of a Porsche.

I don’t appear to be a threat.

And if you look at me for more than two seconds, you’ll notice that I’m not even there.

“I have no recollection of this.”

“I found out about it from my lawyer, who looked over the police report,” she explained.

“I had no idea what had happened to me at all,” says the narrator.

They were dreadful.

And when they attempted to apprehend me…

