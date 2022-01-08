Jackie Warner’s remark that Jillian Michaels “spits on people” is slammed by Jillian Michaels.

When Jackie Warner recently recounted their tumultuous relationship, The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels said Bravo’s Jackie Warner’s remarks that she used to “spit” on people in restaurants were untrue.

Warner went into great detail about why she and Michaels finally ended their six-year relationship.

Warner claimed that she was older than Michaels and that their lives were at different stages.

Warner claimed during the interview that Michaels was so crazed that she screamed and spit on people in restaurants, which Michaels flatly denies.

Michaels said in an Instagram video that the remark, which was seen on Page Six, was “complete lies” and that the publication claimed to have reached out to her for comment.

“Which is completely false,” she said, “because the comment would have been that your article is false.”

“And I’m pretty sure if I spit on a lot of people in restaurants, or even just one person,” she continued.

“However, I believe it is incumbent upon you to tell the truth.

“I’m upset because I have children,” she continued, “and my representative did not respond to you.”

There’s a nine-year-old and an eleven-year-old.

Yes, my kids are aware that I do not spit on people in restaurants.

It’s not fun for them, however, if they have to go to school and one of their friends says, “I heard your mom spits on people in restaurants.”

On the podcast Hot Takes andamp; Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild, Warner made several comments about Michaels.

The headline was inspired by Warner’s remark about Michaels’ behavior when they went out.

Michaels would be “screaming, loud, cursing” even when she was with clients, according to Warner.

“We’d get kicked out of nice restaurants because she was screaming and cursing so loudly that I couldn’t stand it,” Warner said.

“It was just that I wasn’t myself.”

She spit on people, after all.”

Warner went on to say that she couldn’t live with Michaels.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with her….

