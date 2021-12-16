Jacob Batalon, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Talks About Future Trilogy Reports

Jacob Batalon, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Speaks Out on Rumors of a Future Trilogy

After No Way Home, Spider-Man is getting a new trilogy, and series star Jacob Batalon talked about his role in whatever comes next.

Variety caught up with the actor on the red carpet for the MCU film and inquired about the three films in the distance.

“That’s something I can’t really speak on,” Batalon said.

Whatever happens, happens, as they say.

But, regardless of what happens, we’re going to support Spider-Man.” So, clearly, the actor is rooting for his pal Tom Holland.

At some point, the Spider-Man actor will make three more of these.

No Way Home is bound to have a huge impact on the MCU in the future.

Whatever the outcome, Batalon will be there for Zendaya and Holland.

We’ll have to wait and see if he makes it to the Multiverse of Madness on his own.

Holland previously discussed the final day of filming No Way Home and the tone of the Homecoming trilogy’s conclusion in an interview.

It’s crucial to take in all of the sights and sounds before moving on to the next step.

Holland shared, “One more day of work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day.”

When asked to elaborate on “bittersweet,” he said, “I honestly don’t know.” “It’s the first time since I was cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.”

And it’s just… it’s really hard for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d like to talk about that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say.

But I can’t because it’ll ruin the movie.”

Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man, set the Internet on fire with an interview she gave before the film’s release.

More Spidey was on the way, she told Fandango.

“This isn’t the last Marvel film we’ll make – [this isn’t]the last Spider-Man film,” Pascal said.

“With Tom Holland and Marvel, we’re gearing up to make the next Spider-Man film.”

We’re thinking of this as three movies, and we’ll move on to the next three.

“This isn’t the last of our Marvel Cinematic Universe films.”

Sony has released the full No Way Home description.

“Now that we know who Spider-Man is,…

