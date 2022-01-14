Jacob Batalon, star of ‘Spider-Man,’ opens up about his dramatic 100-pound weight loss journey.

Jacob Batalon has been a man on a mission while also appearing in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Spider-Man and The Avengers, where he played Ned Leeds.

However, he has drawn attention not only for his portrayal of Leeds but also for his dramatic weight loss journey over the years.

He’s only recently started to talk about his journey.

Over the last year, Jacob Batalon has begun to discuss what led to his 100-pound weight gain and how it has affected his life.

Batalon first appeared as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) best friend in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Since then, he has appeared in numerous Spider-Man and Avengers films, always portraying the character of Leeds.

Since his first appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, he has appeared in three Spider-Man films in total.

This includes Spider-Man: Far from Home, which was released in 2019, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December 2021.

Aside from the performance, Batalon appeared to be much slimmer than in the first film, which got fans talking about Leeds.

According to E! Online, there has been a significant weight loss of over 100 pounds.

Batalon said he decided to lose weight and improve his fitness around the end of 2019 in an interview with Men’s Health magazine.

“Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work,” he explained, adding, “I found myself getting sleepy at work.”

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without gasping for air, and one day I just saw myself without a shirt on, and it was ridiculous.”

I couldn’t believe I’d allowed myself to get so far.”

He started the ball rolling in 2020 by transforming his health and hiring a personal trainer to help him create a 90-minute workout schedule six days a week.

Batalon then went on to make healthier food choices.

Batalon devotes the first hour of his workouts to weights.

Cardio is performed for the final 30 minutes.

The Burpee is one exercise with which he has a love-hate relationship, describing it as his trainer’s “way of torturing me, but in a good way.” He does 20 reps of it, transitioning from standing to pushing…

