Jacob Batalon, who plays Spider-Man, reflects on his 100-pound weight loss transformation.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon discussed his physical transformation.

Take a look at what the actor claimed “started it all.”

Jacob Batalon is soaring to new heights in his fitness journey—all without the help of Spider-Man.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the 25-year-old actor discussed how he lost 112 pounds in the last two years.

After noticing he felt sluggish, even during working hours, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star decided to change his diet and exercise routines to improve his health.

“Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating,” Jacob told the publication.

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without gasping for air, and one day I just saw myself without a shirt on, and it was just ridiculous,” he continued.

“I couldn’t believe I’d gotten this far.”

That was the catalyst for everything.”

The actor went on to say that he began 2020 with the intention of improving his health and hired a personal trainer.

Jacob chose healthier meal options in addition to an intense workout schedule that included 90-minute workouts six days a week.

In the sense that a lot of people were suffering, I found a lot of light in the dark,” he told Men’s Health.

“And I was fortunate in that I was able to find my health and all of those things.”

However, the star’s new routines offer him more than just a physical makeover.

“It just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights,” Jacob jokingly said of using a medicine ball.

It also aids in the discharge of a great deal of rage.”

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation