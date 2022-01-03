Jacob Bertrand was worried about one major change to Eli Moskowitz in Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai.’

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Jacob Bertrand Was Nervous About Eli MoskowitzHawk

Jacob Bertrand, a member of the Cobra Kaicast, has had the opportunity to portray major changes over the course of the show’s four seasons.

Eli Moskowitz was his original name.

Eli adopted the moniker Hawk when he joined Cobra Kai, complete with a massive mohawk.

Hawk’s friendships with the other characters have been tested over the seasons, but one development in Cobra Kai Season 4 worried Bertrand.

[Warning: This article contains Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers.]

On December, Bertrand and I spoke on the phone.

Twenty-first.

He talked about a scene in the new season that made him think.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

Eli MoskowitzHawk’s loss of his mohawk in Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ has resulted in drastic emotional and physical changes.

The Cobra Kai students shaved Eli’s mohawk as part of the ongoing conflict between Eagle Fang and Cobra Kai.

Hawk was devastated emotionally, and Bertrand was worried as well.

Bertrand told Cheat Sheet, “You know what’s funny, I was nervous to buzz my head.”

“I’d grown accustomed to the mohawk, red hair, blue hair, and all the different colors I got to do, so it was such a drastic change.”

It was shocking, and I was a little apprehensive about undergoing yet another major physical transformation for the character.

It was, however, enjoyable.

It was a fun little task to take on.

I’ve previously buzzed my head for a part.

Few people can claim to have done so many different things with their hair for one character.”

Season 4 of Cobra Kai was shot at the start of 2021.

From January to April, co-creator Jon Hurwitz shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from Atlanta, Georgia.

Betrand claims that his hair grew back quickly after he wrapped.

Bertrand remarked, “Do you know what’s funny?”

“Because of how quickly my hair grows, I only had a buzz cut for two months.”

After that, it just appeared as if I had a short haircut.

It wasn’t all that bad, after all.

It was essentially just the shooting of…

