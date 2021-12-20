Jacob Elordi Discloses What He Learned About Being in the Public Eye From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi Reveals What He Learned About Being in the Public Eye From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi revealed the lesson he learned firsthand from his year-long relationship with Kaia Gerber just before they broke up in mid-November.

Kaia Gerber is used to being graceful under duress as a supermodel.

In a December interview with Men’s Health, he said:

Jacob Elordi, 20, revealed the most important lesson he learned from his year-long relationship with the runway model.

(The interview took place shortly before news broke that the two had called it quits in mid-November, according to the publication.)

The Kissing Booth star, 24, told the magazine, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly.”

“And I’ve learned a lot from her about how to deal with it, how to handle it, and just be whatever about it, you know?”

Growing up with famous parents like Cindy Crawford, a supermodel, and Rande Gerber, an entrepreneur, undoubtedly helped Kaia, 20, keep her cool while pursuing a public modeling career.

In September 2020, Euphoria star Elordi and Vogue cover model Gerber began dating and made it official on Instagram on Halloween.

Kaia loved “hanging out with Jacob” at the time, according to an E! News source, and “they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works.”

Although the couple managed to keep details about their romantic relationship a secret for a long time, Kaia finally revealed how serious their relationship had become just a few months later.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said in a May interview with Vogue.

“Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is actually seeing someone.”

A separate source confirmed to E! News this past November that the two had decided to split, adding that the split was “amicable.” The news of their breakup came just two months after they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles.

