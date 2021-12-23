Jacob Elordi’s dating history can be found here.

Jacob Elordi, the Australian hunk who starred in EUPHORIA and The Kissing Booth, has a long list of famous ex-girlfriends.

Here’s what we know about Elordi’s current relationship.

On December 20, 2021, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were seen having coffee in Los Angeles, sparking relationship rumors.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Giannulli was dressed in a sweat suit and Elordi was dressed in a hoodie and jeans, and the two appeared to be having a low-key afternoon.

At the time, Elordi was out for a walk with his golden retriever, Layla.

The sighting occurred while Elordi was dating American actress and model Kaia Gerber; however, the couple has since broken up.

Elordi has dated a few famous people throughout his career.

Among his previous affairs:

For about a year, Elordi was dating American actress and model Kaia Gerber.

The news was “amicable,” according to a source who revealed it to ET in November 2021.

“Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are no longer together,” a source told the publication.

“It’s a friendly breakup.”

Gerber was seen deleting photos of himself from Instagram just weeks before the news broke.

In September 2020, the former couple sparked rumors, and a relationship was confirmed a month later.

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live.

In 2017, Elordi began dating Joey King, her Kissing Booth co-star.

The two met on the set of the film and began as friends before becoming more when King revealed in an interview with Seventeen that Elordi was more than just a friend.

When they broke up and had to film two more movies together, things quickly became awkward.

When they deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts and even unfollowed each other at the start of 2019, it fueled rumors of their breakup.

When Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya were seen getting cozy on vacation in Greece in the summer of 2019, dating rumors began to circulate.

In February 2020, the couple was photographed kissing in New York City after being seen on dates in California.

They were last seen together in March 2020 in Los Angeles.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the two have never confirmed their relationship.

Please contact us at [email protected] or call 02077824220 if you have any questions.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To submit yours, go here.