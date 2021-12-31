Jacob Roloff of Little People responds to a troll who demands that his wife Isabel show their newborn son Mateo’s face in photos.

Jacob Roloff of Little People responds to a troll who demands that Isabel show their newborn son Mateo’s face in photos.

Following their son’s birth in secret, the Roloffs decided to keep him hidden from the public eye.

Isabel, 25, shared a photo on social media earlier this week of her newborn son Mateo enjoying his first snowfall.

He was dressed in a cute teddy bear onesie and held up to the elements, which Isabel explained was from Carter’s in a follow-up story today.

However, the newborn’s face was hidden in both the original post and the follow-up story because Isabel held him with his back to the camera.

“It was so magical,” she said, and Amy Roloff said, “Cutest little bear.”

The majority of fans agreed that the moment was priceless, but Isabel’s husband Jacob clapped back at a troll who objected to her post.

“Just turn him around, what’s the big deal?” said one user.

“You,” Jacob responded with a clap.

Fans rallied behind Jacob to defend him and Isabel’s parenting decision, with his protective comment receiving over 700 likes.

Isabel posted another sweet photo of her son online in mid-December.

“I have a two week old,” she wrote in the caption.

Isabel uploaded the image to her Instagram Story.

Mateo was mostly hidden in the photograph, but a portion of his outfit or blanket could be seen, as well as Isabel’s finger tips holding him.

“I love you so, so hard, like the most ever,” read a sticker on the post.

Since his birth, Isabel has shared many snippets of her son’s life.

She shared a black-and-white photo of his fingers wrapped around hers shortly after he arrived.

“Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect,” she wrote, describing his birth in detail.

He arrived at 12:40 a.m., one week ago.”

“Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does,” she wrote in her post, revealing that his birth didn’t go as planned.

“These past few weeks have demonstrated what true surrender and trust entails.

I’ve never been more terrified on my knees, and I’ve also never known such a powerful love.

“Watching Jacob become a father is the most touching thing I’ve ever seen.

Being a mother allows me to be the most authentic version of myself I’ve ever experienced.”

“Through all of this, I am now more than ever affirmed that our angels are always looking out for us,” she continued.

Despite the fact that the post did not…

