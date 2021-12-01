Jacqueline Avant, mother-in-law of Ted Sarandos and wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was killed in a home invasion.

During a home invasion robbery in Beverly Hills early Wednesday morning, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed.

She had lived to be 81 years old.

Nicole Avant, the daughter of Avant and Clarance, is married to Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix.

Clarance was not injured during the robbery, according to a Netflix representative.

A shooting on Maytor Place was reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department at 2:23 a.m.

When police arrived, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim died as a result of their injuries.

Avant was not named as a victim in the documents obtained by THR.

When the cops arrived, the suspects were also nowhere to be seen.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department and the City of Beverly Hills extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families,” BHPD Lt.

Giovanni Trejo said in a statement to THR.

According to law enforcement sources, a security guard was also shot during the robbery and did not return fire, according to TMZ, which first reported Avant’s death.

According to sources, the suspected shooter entered the Avants’ home at the time of the shooting.

The number of suspects is unknown at this time.

The sliding backdoor window of their home was smashed open, according to a photo published by NBC Los Angeles.

Clarance received the Ahmet Ertegun Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October.

He is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” because he aided in the careers of many Black musicians and music executives, including Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, LA Reid, and Babyface.

During the 1970s, he founded Sussex Records and Taboo Records, as well as the first African American-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles.

In 2016, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1967, he married Jackie.

They have a son named Alexander Du Bois Avant in addition to Nicole.

During President Barack Obama’s first term in office, Nicole served as the US Ambassador to the Bahamas.

Sarandos was her husband in 2009.

Nicole also produced The Black Godfather, a 2019 Netflix documentary about her father’s legacy.

Avant was well-known for her philanthropy, having served as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a group that supported the South Central Community Child Care Center.

She also served on the board of directors of UCLA’s International Student Center….

