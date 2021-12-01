Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery.

In a home invasion robbery, Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed.

The Beverly Hills Police Department’s communications center received a phone call at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to E! News.

1 was in reference to a shooting that had occurred.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Avant, Clarence Avant’s wife, died recently.

According to TMZ, the music executive’s wife was shot and killed in their Beverly Hills home during a home invasion robbery on Dec.

a.

She was 81 years old at the time.

According to E! News, the Beverly Hills Police Department’s communications center received a call about a shooting at 2:23 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound, but the suspect or suspects were no longer present, according to the police. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics, but did not survive, according to the police.

While the victim’s name has not been released by the police, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Jacqueline Avant had been shot and killed.

Nicole Avant is married to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix.

Clarence was not injured during the home invasion, according to a Netflix spokesperson who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

The people who broke into the house shot Jacqueline, according to a family source who spoke to TMZ, which was the first to report her death.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” police said.

Jacqueline was a model for the Ebony Fashion Fair in the early stages of her career.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jacqueline Avant was a philanthropist who worked with a number of organizations, including the UCLA International Student Center. She married Clarence Avant in 1967 and they had two children: Nicole and Alex Avant.

Nicole spoke with NBC News about her parents’ relationship following the release of The Black Godfather, a Netflix documentary about her father that she produced.

“Well, they’ve been married for 52 years, and my mother is really the one who instilled in my father and our family a love and passion for the arts, culture, and entertainment,” Nicole said in a January 2020 interview.

“At the same time as my father…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery.