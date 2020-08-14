Jacqueline Jossa binges on BBQ food from Costcutters as she enjoys family dinner and games’ night

JACQUELINE Jossa tonight tucked into BBQ food and treated the kids to a game night.

The 27-year-old actress looked like she was having fun in the sun after doing a big shop for goodies at Costcutters.

Taking to Instagram the mum-of-two showed all the yummy food they had preapred.

This included burgers, hot dogs and snacks.

The family looked excited as they got ready to tuck in.

Jac later shared a cute snap with her daughter Ella, and captioned it with: “Family time after a long day is everything!!

Meanwhile, yesterday Jac wasn’t enjoying the sun so much and was convinced she had heat stroke after being left “exhausted” by the hot weather.

She shared her fears on Instagram as temperatures in Britain were hotter than Cairo in the 36C heatwave.

Dan Osborne’s wife pretended to cry as she said: “This weather is a killer I’ve had to come and sit inside.

“I’ve put clothes on because I’ve got a zoom call literally in 10 minutes.

“Had I not have had the zoom call I would be naked. Continuously, all day. It’s just unbearable.

“I feel exhausted. I think I’ve got heat stroke or something. I’m just so hot. It’s just too much.”

Jacqueline later shared a snap of her kids Mia and Ella huddled inside to stay out of the heat.

She returned to social media this morning and shared a tired snap from inside her car, writing “morning all!”.

Yesterday, the Met Office said temperatures had reached 34.6C in central London – marking the first time since 1961 that there had been six consecutive days of 34C and above.