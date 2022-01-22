Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Just Revealed Her New Baby’s Gender?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who starred in the film The Bold and the Beautiful, is expecting her third child.

In November 2021, the 34-year-old actress who portrays Steffy announced her pregnancy.

Fans are speculating that she might have revealed that she’s expecting a little girl this time!

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is more than just a Daytime Emmy Award winner.

She is also a loving wife and mother.

Elan Ruspoli, who works as a talent agent for Creative Artists Agency (CAA), proposed to her on November 19, 2017.

Wood called Ruspoli her soulmate and posted photos of his proposal on Instagram at the time.

In July 2018, the couple married on the spur of the moment.

The couple’s first child, a boy named Rise, was born in March of this year.

They followed that up with the birth of their second child, a boy named Lenix.

In November 2021, the couple shocked soap opera fans around the world by announcing they were expecting their third child.

The star of The Bold and the Beautiful revealed her pregnancy to People.

“I’m thrilled to share the news that I’m expecting my third child in the spring.”

“As only children, Elan and I dreamed of having a large family and are overjoyed that our wishes are being fulfilled,” she told the outlet exclusively.

She then made a “big reveal” on The Talk after announcing her pregnancy.

Several fans congratulated the star of The Bold and the Beautiful on her achievement.

However, a few of them also expressed the wish that “she had a girl this time”! And, if the latest rumors about Wood’s recent Instagram post are to be believed, those fans may get their wish.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress shared a photo of herself wearing a purple gown and surrounded by pink balloons on Instagram on January 14.

Tanner Novlan, who plays her on-screen husband Finn, left a comment on the post, which received hundreds of thousands of views.

With a winking emoji face, he wrote, “Oh hey, Steffy!”

This prompted many fans to believe that Wood was…

