Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss, the mothers of ‘The Matrix,’ bond over an emotional ‘Red Table Talk’ moment.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss, stars of ‘The Matrix,’ bond over an emotional ‘Red Table Talk’ moment.

During an emotional Red Table Talk, Carrie-Anne Moss discussed how Jada Pinkett Smith influenced her as a mother.

Pinkett Smith was joined by her Matrix co-stars for the 100th episode of Red Table Talk.

Keanu Reeves, Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Pinkett Smith’s children Willow and Jaden were all present for the first time at the roundtable discussion.

Moss, on the other hand, wanted to make sure Pinkett Smith understood how important she was in her life, particularly as a role model mother, during the reunion episode.

Pinkett Smith, according to Moss, gave her hope that she could be a working mother in Hollywood.

“I’m watching you with your kids because I’ve always wanted to be a mother,” Moss told Pinkett Smith as her two kids sat nearby.

“In our industry, you don’t see a lot of women doing it.”

Like you don’t get to see both? And the fact that you let me watch you do it just confirmed to me that it was possible to be as present for your children as you were while training and nursing.”

“And then when I got pregnant, you were so protective of me doing the press,” Moss continued.

And I was so grateful for that that I called you about parenting and mothering, and I admire everything you do.”

Moss admitted to feeling some of the same pressures that all parents do.

When she’s stressed, she says she has to remember to stop and take a breath.

“I live in Los Angeles, have three children, and work as an actress,” she said in a 2016 interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“There’s a lot of ferocity going on.”

“Am I going to be full of anxiety or am I going to enjoy the journey and being with my children? I don’t want them to remember their mom was always stressed out,” she added.

When she became a mother, she also noticed a change in her motives for doing things in her daily routine.

“Everything we do, good and bad, serves as a model for our children,” she explained.

“They see me on the treadmill, and when I did Pilates to get in shape for a job, I’d bring my kids with me,” she says.

