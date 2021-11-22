Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell, and Other Celebrity Stepparents

Stepparents in Hollywood: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell, and Others

Stepping up! Over the years, celebrities such as Lala Kent, Heather Rae Young, and others have praised their stepparenting roles.

The producer was the father of daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, by the time the Vanderpump Rules alum went public with her and Randall Emmett’s relationship in 2018.

The Florida native proposed to Kent in September 2018, telling Us Weekly exclusively nearly two years later that the author of Give Them Lala adored his kids “like her own.”

In May 2020, Emmett gushed, “I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes… I said, ‘I’m so blessed.”

“A lot of mixed families, friends of mine, struggle a lot with the stepfather or stepmom or whatever it is.

It doesn’t matter if it’s about the divorce or not.

However, we are extremely fortunate.

Lala is a hit with my kids.

I’m extremely fortunate.

I take it for granted some days because I’ll be working in the office and say, ‘Oh s—t, I’ve got to get home.’ And she’ll say, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and then we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’

He acknowledged that stepparenting can be “as difficult as it gets” at the time, and praised Kent for “stepping up… at her age.”

Ocean, the couple’s own baby girl, was born in March 2021.

“No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” the new mother wrote after giving birth on Instagram.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, Ocean.”

I feel incredibly privileged to be your mother.

“I’m on the verge of bursting.”

Young, meanwhile, considers herself a “bonus mom” to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

In August 2020, the real estate agent wrote on Instagram, “I can’t wait to be their’official’ stepmom.”

“Until these two came into my life, I’d never known love like this.”

It was completely unexpected, but I didn’t even question the fact that @therealtarekelmoussa had children when I met him.

We quickly fell in love, and loving him meant loving him unconditionally.

“I adore my small family.”

