Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday party took Will Smith three years to plan… and she hated it.

Will Smith spent three years planning Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday celebration… and she despised it.

Big Willie Style is how Will Smith does everything.

That’s a bit much for his wife at times.

The 40th birthday of Jada Pinkett Smith was a source of controversy.

Smith spent three years in Santa Fe, New Mexico, planning her party.

During that time, he should have consulted her.

Will described the elaborate celebration that ended up causing one of the couple’s biggest fights in his autobiography.

Will described how he and Jada would talk for hours earlier in the book.

It was a big deal for Jada to give him the silent treatment.

“She exclaimed, ‘That was the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life!” he wrote.

“In Santa Fe, Jada and I stopped speaking to each other.

On the way back to Los Angeles, we didn’t speak at all.

After we returned home, we didn’t speak for a few days.”

Will began planning Jada’s 40th birthday celebration the night before she turned 37.

Willow and Jaden were their two children at the time.

He spent the next three years planning a lavish weekend that he detailed for his readers.

Jada was a big fan of the art scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A three-day birthday weekend would be a pleasant surprise.

I booked an entire city hotel and invited dozens of our closest friends and family members.

Every night, we’d have gourmet dinners under the stars, followed by a surprise event.

Saturday morning would be a spiritual pilgrimage (hike to Picacho Peak) and Friday night would be a private art show.

I enlisted the help of Jada’s favorite painters to create custom paintings and give family classes.

Mary J Blige adored Jada and agreed to perform for her on Saturday night as a surprise.

The premiere of the documentary about her life would be the weekend’s highlight.

The first night featured a 20-person dinner with a cellist.

That went off without a hitch, but Saturday had a negative impact on her.

Will unveiled a 20-yard flowered archway decked out with photos of Jada after a 6 p.m. dinner for 40 guests.

This resulted in…

