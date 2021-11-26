Jade Cline, a teen mom, flaunts her curves in a see-through shirt and tight leather pants as she wishes her fans a ‘happy Thanksgiving.’

Jade Cline, a teen mom, flaunts her curves in a see-through shirt and tight leather pants while wishing fans a ‘happy Thanksgiving.’

JADE Cline celebrated Thanksgiving by posing with her young daughter while wearing a low-cut top and tight leather pants.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted photos of herself and Kloie, who is four years old, embracing for the camera.

The little girl leaned in to kiss her mother on the cheek at one point.

As Jade hinted in her caption, even the family dog got in on the fun: “Happy Thanksgiving from me and mine, lol.”

Check out Teddy’s photo bombing of us.”

This year, Jade is likely to thank her plastic surgeons for giving her a complete makeover.

The 24-year-old MTV star had fat transferred to her breasts just a few months ago, and her plastic surgery transformation also included a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction.

“No implants, just some fat transferred,” Jade said of her “boob job” in May.

“It didn’t really make them bigger; it just made them more filled out.”

I’m the same cup size as before, but I’m a little fuller.”

While the Teen Mom 2 star anticipated some discomfort following her Brazilian buttlift, she admitted the recovery process was even worse than she had anticipated.

“I saw so many people I knew who were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” Jade said during a previous episode of her podcast Jay andamp; Kay Unfiltered.

She described the surgery as “painful,” with some “unexpected twists.”

“It was ten times worse than childbirth,” a mother of one explained.

“Everyone’s body is different, but I know my body had a difficult time recovering.”

Meanwhile, on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Jade’s Brazilian buttlift procedure and recovery were extensively documented.

During the reunion special, the TV personality sobbed as she admitted she thought she was “going to die” after the plastic surgery and was “blue from lack of oxygen.”

Briana DeJesus, Jade’s 27-year-old co-star, thanked her for helping her recover from surgery.

Both TV stars admitted that they thought Jade was going to “die” because she appeared “blue,” prompting Briana to intervene and offer assistance.

Despite the difficult recovery, Jade appears to be pleased with the results of her surgeries, as she regularly posts sexy photos on Instagram.

