Jade Cline, a teen mom, gives a peek inside her 4-year-old daughter Kloie’s pink bedroom in her new (dollar)110K Indiana home.

JADE Cline shared a photo of her daughter Kloie’s pink bedroom in their new (dollar)110k Indiana home on Instagram.

The Teen Mom 2 star bought the fixer-upper with the intention of renovating it completely.

Jade, 24, has shared a photo of Kloie’s brand new room, which includes a pink big girl bed.

On Sunday, the reality star showed off her newest purchase, a tiny bed frame with a pink duvet, on her Instagram stories.

With fluffy white pillows and one with decorative gold sparkles and the word “dream,” the TV personality completed the new addition.

Colorful wall art and a small white bedside table for Jade’s four-year-old daughter completed the room’s decor.

“Klos new bed,” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

With a pink heart emoji, I said, “Can’t wait to finish her new room! Bed and bed set from Amazon.”

The MTV star has expressed her delight at the progress she’s made in designing and renovating her new home.

Jade shared a before and after photo of common areas such as the kitchen and living room on Instagram.

The old appliances, flowery wallpaper, stained carpets, and drab and dreary walls were all gone.

All new appliances, fresh paint in bright colors, a bright marble floor, and an overall modern feel have been installed.

The Teen Mom paused for a moment to consider her big purchase and the updates she’s already made.

She admitted online, “I purchased my first home and it definitely needed some TLC.”

“However, this project piqued my interest.

Purchasing a home in its entirety is a huge achievement.

“I wanted to make sure Kloie always had a home of her own because we never owned one growing up.”

Jade admitted that she had more work to do, writing that she was “doing more decorating, etc.”

I’ll keep you informed.”

Jade said the bathroom is up next, and she’s looking for ideas from her fans.

“I’d like to see renovations you guys have done on your own homes and get some recommendations on cool renovation ideas.”

She exclaimed, “Send me some DMs!”

Jade has been busy renovating her personal life as well, with her baby daddy Sean Austin having recently returned from rehab.

Jade has only provided positive updates since making the shocking revelation that he sought help during the first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

She even shared a rare video with Sean after he returned from his stint, as fans praised him.

The Teen Mom 2 star was wearing her glasses and drinking from a tall glass in the TikTok video…

