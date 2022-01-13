Jade Cline, a teen mom, gives an update on Sean Austin, the baby’s father, after he returns from four months in rehab for drug addiction.

Sean Austin, the father of JADE Cline’s child, is now completely sober and “like a whole new person” after an intensive stay in rehab, according to JADE Cline.

During an Instagram Q and A, the Teen Mom, who revealed on the series premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion that Sean had checked himself into rehab, gave an update on his progress.

Jade, 24, opened up after a fan praised Sean and wished them both luck in the future.

“This is the first time anyone has heard about Sean going to rehab,” she wrote, confessing that Sean was in “intense” rehab across the country while they were filming.

“It was so difficult to do everything, but I knew I had to step up and take care of everything so he could improve.”

“Sobriety is difficult, but he’s done it.”

Sean, on the other hand, was determined to exorcise all of his demons, and Jade admitted that sobriety wasn’t enough for him.

“He didn’t just want substance abuse help; he also wanted mental health help,” she continued.

“He was in pain because he had a lot of stuff repressed in him.”

“He received a lot of counseling and therapy, and it really helped him get to the bottom of his substance abuse problems.”

“He’s doing incredible things and proving that people can change their minds.”

When a fan asked if Sean chose Rehab on his own, Jade said yes.

“It was a huge step for him,” she said, adding that it was the “best decision he ever made.”

“Now Kloie has two healthy parents who practice patients (sic), good mental health, and healthy communications,” she continued.

“I’m so glad we’ve arrived where we are.”

The outpouring of joy was a welcome contrast to her emotions on the first episode of the reunion series, when she broke down in tears after learning that Sean was in rehab.

“My kid’s dad is in the same rehab facility, I guess, that one of his family member went to,” Jade revealed to her fellow Teen Mom stars while speaking to them.

“He’s been there for about a month and a half, and he’ll be back in about two and a half months,” she continued.

Following that were clips from Sean’s past struggles with addiction, including a Teen Mom 2 scene in which Jade revealed Sean punched a hole through a window.

“I will always love Sean,” Jade said in a confessional about the situation.

He’s important to me.

We have a child together.

“We’ve been friends for a long time.”

“I feel like he’s been depressed for a long time and lacks a lot of self-confidence,” she continued.

