Jade Cline, a teen mom, shares adorable Christmas photos of her 4-year-old daughter Kloie, who fans describe as “so grown up.”

Jade Cline, star of TEEN Mom, shared adorable new family Christmas photos with her baby daddy Sean Austin and their four-year-old daughter Kloie.

The trio posed for a number of festive photos, dressed in their best bright red outfits, and even included their dog in a few of them.

Kloie was lying down on a white bed with her feet up and her hands on her face as she smiled for the camera in one photo Jade shared on Instagram.

The four-year-old wore a cute red dress with black buttons and bows.

Her blond hair was styled in a smooth, soft bob with bangs and she was wearing black tights underneath.

Kloie sat up at the edge of the bed, crossed her legs sweetly, and smiled at the camera in the second shot.

“Klo is ready for Christmas,” Jade wrote in the caption.

@stormirosephotography is the photographer behind these images.”

In the comments, fellow Teen Mom Kayla Sessler referred to the child as a “cutie.”

Fans agreed, commenting on how much they enjoyed the photos and couldn’t believe how much Kloie had matured.

“Omg, she’s so stinking cute.”

One fan suggested that she “could be a little model.”

“I’m sobbing because she’s so grown up,” a third wrote.

“It’s really crazy how time just flies by,” Jade agreed.

“Merry Christmas to all of you.”

“I can’t believe [Kloie] is about to start school in August,” she told another fan.

Kloie has been dubbed a “princess,” “so precious,” and “absolutely adorable.”

The holiday family photos follow Jade’s recent reveal of her white Christmas tree in her Indiana home.

Fans were given a tour of the Teen Mom’s home, which included a fireplace, flat-screen TV, and a fully-decorated white Christmas tree.

In the Instagram video, Jade shows off her cozy living room, which includes a tall tree in the corner surrounded by wrapped Christmas presents.

A single gold holiday stocking was hung on the white mantle in the video, which also showed her fireplace.

On the white wall above the fireplace, a large flat screen television was mounted.

With a red heart emoji, she captioned the photo, “Finally Back Home.”

Jade isn’t the only Teen Mom who is looking forward to the holidays.

Cheyenne Floyd posted photos of her two young children, Ryder, four, and Ace, six months, dressed in matching red Christmas pajamas.

The mother-of-two recently revealed that both of her children have signed with a talent agency, with Ryder aspiring to be a “Disney kid,” and she shared several photos of her children on Instagram.

