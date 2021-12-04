Jade Cline, a teen mom, takes a tour of a new salon that is currently being built as part of plans to expand the studio following financial difficulties.

Jade Cline, a teen mom, shows inside a new salon that is currently being built as part of plans to expand the studio due to financial difficulties.

The promised expansion of JADE Cline’s hair salon is finally taking shape.

In a boomerang-style video, the Teen Mom star shared her progress on Instagram stories.

While work continued inside, the quick clip revealed the bare bones of her salon.

“New salon coming along,” the 24-year-old captioned the video, along with some heart emojis.

Jade revealed her plans to open a beauty salon on Instagram in September, revealing that construction is already underway.

The reality star has been accepting clients at her in-home salon, Slayed by Jade, and she also travels to customers for special occasions.

“Starting construction on my new salon in November! Salon will be move-in ready around mid-December!” the TV star wrote. “I will have booth rental space available! We will be located in Greenwood!”

“FINALLY HAPPENING! My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people who have supported my journey in the world of beauty! I’m so excited for this next step! I’ll be posting the renovation process! Stay tuned!” she wrote in the caption.

In a video posted to her business page, the MTV star expressed gratitude to her clients and followers who “have been there through this whole journey,” saying she is “so beyond grateful” for their support.

The new business venture comes after fans witnessed the actress go through her own personal makeover, which included long hours of agony following Brazilian butt surgery.

The “excruciating” experience was filmed by the 24-year-old and aired on a previous episode of the reality show.

“The pain in my a**, legs, and back is f**king excruciating,” Jade said during the episode.

I can’t even get a good night’s sleep.

It’s impossible for me to relax.

It’s even worse than I had imagined.”

Jade broke down in tears on last month’s reunion special, admitting she thought she was “going to die” and “blue from lack of oxygen” after her plastic surgery.

As she continues to transform her appearance, the TV personality hasn’t been shy about flaunting her curves.

The young mother revealed her new “bite me” tattoo earlier this month as part of her makeover.

The actress had fat transferred to her breasts a few months ago, as well as a Brazilian buttlift and liposuction as part of her plastic surgery transformation.

Jade revealed her “boob job” to fans in May, saying, “No implants, just some fat transferred.”

“I didn’t get them much bigger…

