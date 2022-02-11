Teen mom Jade Cline agrees to dye baby daddy Sean Austin’s hair ‘platinum blonde’ after polling her fans.

After polling her fans, teen mom Jade Cline has agreed to dye baby daddy Sean Austin’s hair “platinum silver blonde.”

81 percent of her Instagram followers favored the change, according to her post.

“Want to dye Sean’s hair a platinum silver blonde?” she challenged her followers.

We’re having a vote, and if the majority says yes, we’ll do it and make a TikTok,” she said, adding a laughingcrying emoji and a hands-up symbol at the end.

“Yes” had 81 percent of the votes at press time, while “no” had 19 percent.

The dye-or-not-to-dye dilemma was posed just days after the licensed cosmetologist, who owns @maneandmarblehairstudios, received praise for her sleek new ‘do from fans.

The Teen Mom 2 star also flaunted her curves in a photo, which were the result of a plastic surgery makeover in 2021 that included a boob job, butt lift, and liposuction.

“I love this pic because my natural hair is finally THRIVING LOL,” Jade wrote, adding a hand-clap emoji.

Jade needs to be excited about more than just her hair.

She is showing off the work that has been done on her bathroom as she renovates her (dollar)110k Indiana home after getting back together with Sean, who is the father of her four-year-old daughter Kloie.

The MTV star shared a photo of her unfinished bathroom on Instagram.

The bathroom walls had to be covered and painted in a hurry, and the location of the mirror had to be marked.

“Bathroom renovations” were expected to be completed “tomorrow evening,” according to Jade.

She expressed her eagerness to “show you guys” the final product.

Jade showed off her daughter’s pink room earlier this month.

Kloie’s new room featured a teeny-tiny bed with a pink duvet, fluffy white pillows, and a gold sparkly pillow with the word “dream” on it.

“Klo’s new bed,” she wrote in the caption.

With a pink heart emoji, I said, “Can’t wait to finish her new room! Bed and bed set from Amazon.”

For Jade and Sean, reuniting has been a long and winding road.

The couple has been on and off for years, but they hinted at reconciliation by posing for a sweet Christmas photo shoot with their daughter.

Sean and she also shared a throwback.

Jade began the video with a Boomerang of herself, with Sean making funny faces at the camera and writing, “25 and 28.”

She then showed them a photo from when they were teenagers, when Jade was 16 and Sean was…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.