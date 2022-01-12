Jade Cline of Teen Mom Family Reunion breaks down in tears as she reveals that baby daddy Sean Austin has checked himself back into rehab.

During the season premiere of the new MTV show, the 24-year-old revealed Sean’s whereabouts.

“My kid’s dad is in the same rehab facility, I guess, that one of his family member went to,” Jade revealed to her fellow Teen Mom stars.

“He’s been there for about a month and a half, and he’ll be back in about two and a half months,” she continued.

Following that were clips from Sean’s past struggles with addiction, including a Teen Mom 2 scene in which Jade revealed Sean punched a hole in a window.

In a confessional, Jade revealed more about the situation, saying, “I will always love Sean.”

I’m concerned about him.

A child has been born to us.

We’ve been friends for a long time.”

“I think he’s been depressed for a long time, lacking a lot of self-confidence, and having a lot of issues that he’s finally working through,” she continued.

Back to her co-stars, Jade admitted that it was difficult to watch Sean leave her and their four-year-old daughter Khloe while “hysterically crying.”

“Mommy, I just want you to tell Daddy that you’re sorry so that he can stay home with us,” Kloie told Jade, and Jade broke down in tears.

The mother of a child admitted that her daughter’s remark “tore me the f**k up.”

Jade was consoled by fellow Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones, 24, who told her that she was doing the right thing by protecting Kloie while Sean worked on himself.

The Teen Mom Family Reunion episode aired only a few weeks after Jade hinted that she and Sean might be getting back together.

Jade sent out holiday photos of Sean and Kloie in December.

The holiday photos were discovered on an Instagram account belonging to a Teen Mom fan.

Jade, Sean, and Kloie were photographed in a variety of poses with their family dog in festive colored clothing.

Fans flocked to the comments section after seeing the photos, wondering if the couple had reconciled.

“I’m surprised he appears to be in such good shape… he appears to be sober,” one person wrote.

“Not going to lie, they both look really good and he looks healthy,” a second added.

I’m happy if they’re happy.”

“They both look so good!” another fan said. “He looks healthy and definitely not on any type of hard drugs.”

When they spent New Year’s Eve together, the pair sparked even more rumors.

The MTV star took to Instagram to express her displeasure with the…

