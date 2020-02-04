Jaden Smith Celebrates “Boyfriend” Tyler, the Creator’s 2020 Grammys Win

Perhaps no one is happier for Tyler, the Creator than Jaden Smith.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the artist took home the coveted Best Rap Album trophy, earning him his very first win at the show. “To the new fans, to the old ones, all the crazy stuff I do, I never fully felt accepted in rap and stuff,” he told the audience while up on stage. “So ya’ll always stand by me and get me here. I really appreciate that.”

Back home, an excited Jaden could not help but praise the rapper on his victory, tweeting, “My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy.”

Confused? Don’t be. After all, it’s certainly not the first time the 21-year-old has used the affectionate term while raving about Tyler. Indeed, back in November 2018, Jaden professed his love for the 27-year-old while on stage at Tyler’s festival annual, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” he shouted into the microphone at the time. “And I want to tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f–king boyfriend, and he’s been my mother f–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true.”

Alas, when the camera panned toward Tyler, he was seen laughing and wagging his finger, as if to say no.

Still, Jaden didn’t stop there. Later, in a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.” Tyler’s response? “You a crazy n—a man.”

And just to drive his point home one more time, Jaden once again hushed over the “Earfquake” singer during an interview on Apple Beats Music 1 Radio. “I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true,” he said. “So just so you know.”