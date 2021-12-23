Jaden Smith Opens Up About His 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith Opens Up About 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith Opens Up About His 10-Pound Weight Gain Two Years After His Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith’s weight is now under control, which is a significant improvement considering his family’s efforts to help him with his health issue.

The 23-year-old singer admitted to gaining ten pounds in the two years since his family staged an intervention after becoming concerned about Jaden’s eating habits, or lack thereof, on the most recent episode of Red Table Talk.

Jaden claims to be in a much better place in terms of his relationship with food now.

“I was able to work with the doctors to get my vitamins, supplements, and protein shakes,” Jaden explained.

“I get half of my daily calories from that.”

It’s as if I’m searching my body for a password.

I’m probably 10 pounds heavier now.”

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith performed at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Jaden’s health has vastly improved, and he claims to be not only maintaining, but also gaining muscle.

Jaden then took to Instagram to show off his new physique.

Jaden described his appearance at Coachella in 2019 as “chiseled.”

“It was a long way from Coachella, where I was nothing but bones,” Jaden explained.

“I didn’t realize I was in such a bind.

‘This,’ I reflected.

This is something I’m going to swagger about.

In response to his recollection, Jada Pinkett Smith, his mother, said, “Well, you were just trying to figure it out.”

Jaden also admitted that eating pancakes every day for breakfast for the past 23 years hasn’t helped him with his “gut” issue.

“My biggest gut issue,” he explained, “is not being hungry when I need to be.”

“Or it could be that you’re overworked.”

I, too, am suffering.

I eat so much sugar that my stomach is infected with candida.”

When Pinkett Smith asked if it was the pancakes, Jaden said it was the syrup in his pancakes that was the problem.

According to the show, a serving of pancakes with syrup has 42 grams of sugar.

Adrienne Norris (@gammynorris) published a photo to her Instagram account.

Jaden has come a long way since revealing his feelings, in any case.

From Infosurhoy, the best news summary.

2 Years After Family Staged Intervention, Jaden Smith Opens Up About 10-Pound Weight Gain

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Adrienne Norris (@gammynorris) shared a post.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy