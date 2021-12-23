Jaden Smith says he’gained 10 pounds’ after his parents, Will and Jada Smith, ‘forced an intervention’ because he was ‘wasting away.’

Jaden Smith says he ‘gained 10 pounds’ after his parents, Will and Jada, ‘forced an intervention’ because he was ‘wasting away.’

After his father Will and mother Jada “forced an intervention” on him about his health, JADEN Smith revealed he’s “gained 10 pounds.”

His parents were concerned that he was “wasting away,” and the 23-year-old rapper took their concerns seriously and worked to improve his overall health.

Jaden appeared as a guest on a new episode of his family’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to give an update on his health.

While he was initially irritated by Will and Jada’s public discussion of the intervention, the Karate Kid star said it all worked out in the end and he’s “definitely” been feeling a lot better.

“I was able to work with the doctors and get my vitamins, supplements, and protein shakes,” he said on the show.

“That accounts for half of my daily calories.”

It’s as if I’m looking for a password to unlock my body.”

Jaden revealed that he’s “10 pounds heavier now” than he was when his family confronted him about his weight in 2019.

“I feel like I’m maintaining my weight,” he added.

“I can flex my muscles.”

Jaden is pleased with the changes he’s made, noting that he’s come “a long way” from where he was and how he appeared at Coachella in April 2019.

“I was just bones,” he explained.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m so tight!’

This is something I’m swagging on.

‘Like, I have to remove my shirt right now.’

“I was only eating, like, two meals a day… maybe one,” the rapper continued.

“Perhaps it was just that one big meal where I was like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.'”

He realized he was missing out on a lot of the nutrients his body needed after hearing from his parents and medical professionals later on.

Jada and her husband “realized he wasn’t getting enough protein, he was wasting away” in late 2019.

Jaden “just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients” he needed, according to her.

Will said he was “nervous” because his son’s skin had a “grayness” to it and he saw “dark circles” under his eyes all the time.

After photos of Jaden looking extremely thin went viral and his parents intervened, the actor resolved to gain weight and improve his health.

This is in contrast to Jaden’s father’s desire to lose weight.

He admitted to being in the “worst shape of his life” earlier this year when he shared a shirtless…

